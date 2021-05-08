Tablo Dual LITE [TDNS2B-01-CN] Over-The-Air [OTA] Digital Video Recorder [DVR] for Cord Cutters – with WiFi, Live TV Streaming, & Automatic Commercial Skip, Black



Price: $139.99 - $125.19

(as of May 08,2021 07:09:17 UTC – Details)





Tablo is a network-connected DVR that streams live and recorded over-the-air (OTA) HDTV from your digital antenna to any screen, anytime, anywhere using the Tablo app. Tablo DUAL LITE can stream or record up to two OTA TV channels like ABC, CBS, fox, NBC, the CW or PBS, simultaneously. A whole-home DVR for cord cutters, Tablo is the only OTA DVR that allows you to use either Ethernet or dual-band AC Wi-Fi to connect your TV antenna to your home network so you can place the DVR and antenna in the best location for OTA TV signal reception. Tablo apps are available for iOS/Android mobile phones and tablets, Computers, Smart TVs, streaming media and gaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, android TV, NVIDIA shield TV, and Apple TV. Video Format – H.264 (HLS: HTTP Live Streaming) Advanced features including automatic commercial skip, out of home streaming, etc. require a subscription. USB Hard Drive required, sold separately.

Whole-home networked DVR: browse, record, and stream live over-the-air (OTA) HDTV to any device, any time, anywhere

Dual-band AC Wi-Fi included: The only OTA DVR with Wi-Fi, Tablo lets you position the DVR and TV antenna for the best signal reception. (Tv antenna required, sold separately)

Tablo is the live TV app: Enjoy Tablo apps on iOS and Android mobile devices, computers, Smart TVs, streaming media and gaming devices, incl. Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, NVIDIA shield TV, and Xbox

All basic live TV recording and playback functions are supported without a subscription. Advanced features (including Automatic Commercial Skip and out-of-home streaming, etc.) require a subscription.

Catch your favorite network Tv shows from ABC, CBS, fox, NBC, the Cw And PBS without the cost or commitment of cable or satellite contracts





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

