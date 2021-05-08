Amazon Digital Products
The Best of Acoustic & Digital Piano Buyer: The Definitive Guide to Buying & Caring For a Piano or Digital Piano
A piano is one of the most expensive consumer purchases many people will ever make. Yet when you shop for a piano, you’ll find that honest, unbiased information about price, quality, features—even country of origin—is mysteriously scarce.
For over 30 years, author, editor, and piano technician Larry Fine has guided piano buyers through the maze of competing claims, strange terminology, and myriad possibilities presented by the piano market—first with the publication, in 1987, of The Piano Book: Buying & Owning a New or Used Piano, and, since 2009, with the twice-yearly magazine, Acoustic & Digital Piano Buyer, at www.pianobuyer.com.
The Best of Acoustic & Digital Piano Buyer is a collection of the most useful articles we’ve published in the past nine years on buying a new, used, or restored piano or digital piano.
Included in this volume are more than 30 articles on:
• Buying a New Piano
• Buying a Used or Restored Piano
• Buying a High-End Piano
• Buying Pianos for an Institution or Concert Hall
• Caring for a Piano
• Restoring, Selling, or Donating a Piano
• Buying an Electronic Player-Piano System
• Buying a Digital Piano
• Hybrid and Software Pianos
• Piano Benches, Lamps, and Accessories
• Moving a Piano
• How to Acoustically Optimize a Room for a Piano
Plus—Descriptions of More Than 80 Brands of Acoustic, Digital, and Electronic Player Piano
