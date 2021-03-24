Apple’s problem with ProtonVPN

The founder of ProtonVPN, Andy Yen, is Jumped on a soap box Let Apple lambast the decision to block the app’s update on its details.

The Apple App reviewer stated, “Whether it’s challenging governments, educating the public, or training journalists, we have a long history of helping bring online freedom to more people around the world is.”

The reviewer suggested that the text be revised to “not encourage users to bypass geo-restrictions or content limitations”.

Yen claimed that Apple violated rights in Myanmar, which is in the middle Ruthless rift After a coup last month. The founder said that the company had used the description months in advance.

“The actions have consequences and Apple’s actions to protect human rights in Myanmar are being actively disrupted,” Yen said.

Never mind that while it is calling shots to Beijing, Apple continues to challenge governments.

It’s a far cry from you Famous 1997 Advertising When the company said the following words at the top of a montage of government resistances: “Here’s to the crazy people. Misfits. Rebel. Troublesome. Round pegs in square holes. Those who see things differently. ‘The rules. Not fond. And he has no respect for the status quo. “

Last week, Wired Reported Apple had agreed to start showing a phone setup screen to Russian users where they could install a set of applications approved by Moscow.

“Apple’s priority is to preserve access to markets and maintain its profits, so it almost does not challenge the policies of dictators or authoritarian regimes,” Yen said.

“By giving away the oppressors, Apple is ignoring internationally recognized human rights and preventing organizations like Proton from defending needy people. What is disturbing is that Apple has taken this Requested to remove the language where our app is available.

“By doing this, Apple is helping to spread official laws globally, even in countries where the freedom to speak is protected.”

Apple recently submitted to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, saying it was a surprise that developers took issue with its app review process.

“The main purpose of the app review process is to protect consumers from fraudulent, illegal, malicious or scam apps,” Apple said.

“The Central to App Review Process is the protection of our consumers’ privacy and security.”