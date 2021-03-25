Changes to Apple’s iOS 14 that may affect your ads

Apple has announced changes that will adversely affect the way our ad systems work, and may affect your ability to reach people with personalised ads.

These changes are expected to be introduced with an update to iOS 14 in early 2021. This disruption may significantly affect advertisers using pixel, as well as iOS 14 app developers and publishers.

To help you prepare, Facebook has added a Resource Centre with updates and tasks in Ads Manager.

We also recommend reviewing resources in the Facebook Business Help Centre with your marketing team.

We know these changes may have a significant impact on your business, and we remain committed to providing updates and additional resources as they become available.

Please note that these changes may be introduced at different times.

Please note that the subsequent default change to 7-day click will only apply to ad sets created after the default change, there will be no impact to reporting and optimization of ad sets that began before the change.

Facebook will provide notifications and guidance in product to keep you informed of any change to the default setting.

How Apple’s iOS 14 release may affect your ads and reporting.

