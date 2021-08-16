Best exercise bike deal: Save $200 on the Renpho AI-powered bike

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save up to $200: The Renpho AI-powered bike is $200 off at Renpho’s official site with code BIKESPECIAL, or $145 off if you want to buy through Amazon.

Usually when you buy an exercise bike, access to instructors and classes costs extra as a separate membership. But the Renpho AI-powered bike comes with the free AI Gym app that includes more than 70 classes and five training modes. So, you can actually use your expensive stationary bike at face value.

And as of Aug. 12, you’ll save a little cash on the Renpho AI-powered bike. If you shop directly through the Renpho site, the bike is on sale for $499 with the code BIKESPECIAL, saving you $200. If you prefer to shop Amazon, the bike has a $145 coupon, which brings the price down to $554.99.

The Renpho bike has adjustable handlebars and saddle to fit riders of different heights, and it’s designed for a quiet ride. It also features auto resistance that’s compatible with more than just the AI Gym app — connect to Peloton, Zwift, and more. You’ll just need a tablet or phone to ride along with any app-based programming.

Grab the Renpho AI-powered bike while it’s on sale for a limited time. Head to Renpho’s official site to score the bike for $499, or check out Amazon and get it for $554.99.

