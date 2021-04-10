fbpx
April 10, 2021

Castro Valley: Man charged with gun possession allegedly tried to elude federal agents

OAKLAND — A man is facing felony gun possession charges after he was allegedly spotted driving around 90 miles per hour through Interstate 580 in Castro Valley while carrying a loaded pistol in his waistband, court records show.

Cameron Odom, 27, was charged last month with being a felon in possession with a firearm in connection with the August 2020 incident, according to court records.

On March 31, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived at Odom’s Bay Area home to arrest him. He allegedly attempted to get away in a vehicle by driving over the sidewalk, but the agents boxed him in with their cars and took him into custody, according to the complaint.

Odom was supposed to be released from jail earlier this month, per a magistrate’s order, but federal prosecutors have appealed the decision to a higher court and Odom will stay in jail for at least another week; a federal judge will rule on the prosecution’s appeal on April 14, court records show.

