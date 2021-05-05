Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 – Video & Movie Editing Software – Slideshow Maker, Screen Recorder, DVD Burner – Premium Effects from NewBlueFX, Boris FX, ProDAD – Free PhotoMirage Express [PC Download][OLD VERSION]



Price: $99.99 - $49.99

(as of May 05,2021 22:05:22 UTC – Details)





Dive into intuitive, creative video editing with the extended power of New Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2020, and transform your photos and videos into impressive productions. Our award-winning combination of ease of use and creativity make video editing even more fun Dive into Ultimate-exclusive tools like color grading, video masking, premium effects and video stabilization, plus new creative graphics, titles, and overlays to impress any audience.

Tap into ultimate-exclusive advanced tools like color grading, video masking, video stabilization tools and more

Explore creative possibilities with 2000+ customizable video effects, plus industry-leading premium plugins from NewBlueFX, Boris FX and ProDAD

Dive in to our full selection of features including screen recording, stop motion animation, DVD menu creation, green screen effects and more

Amazon exclusive: Create mesmerizing photo animations in minutes with PhotoMirage Express





