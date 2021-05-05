Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Quad-Core i5 10210U (Beat i7-7500U), 12GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, WiFi 6, BT 5.0, Almond, Windows 10, BROAGE 64GB Flash Stylus
Price: $809.00
(as of May 05,2021 22:50:24 UTC – Details)
BROAGE sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, and defects can be significantly reduced.
Processor
Intel Core i5-10210U (4C / 8T, 1.6 / 4.2GHz, 6MB)
Display
15.6″ Touchscreen LCD with LED-Backlit HD (1366×768) TN 220nits Anti-glare
Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics
Memory
12GB DDR4-2666
Storage
512GB SSD + 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″
Card Reader
4-in-1 Card Reader
WLAN + Bluetooth
11ax, 2×2 + BT5.0
Standard Ports
1x power connector
1x USB 2.0
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1
1x card reader
1x HDMI 1.4b
1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm)
Speakers
Stereo speakers, 1.5W x2, Dolby Audio
Camera
720p with Privacy Shutter
Microphone
2x, Array
Battery
Integrated 35Wh
Power Adapter
45W Round Tip Wall-mount
Security Chip
Firmware TPM 2.0
Other Security
Camera privacy shutter
Keyboard
Non-backlit, English
Case Color
Almond
Dimensions (WxDxH)
14.26 x 9.98 x 0.78 inches
Weight
3.75 lbs
Operating System
Windows 10 Home 64, English
▌Upgraded ▌Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, from Base Model with Specis 12GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″. 1-years warraty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from BROAGE, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components. CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Processor @ 1.60GHz (4 Cores, 6M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)
15.6″ Touchscreen LCD with LED-Backlit Anti-Glare HD (1366 x 768) Display; Intel UHD Graphics; 720p Webcam with Privacy Shutter, 2x, Array Microphone and Stereo speakers, 1.5W x2, Dolby Audio Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready.
12GB DDR4 2666 SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 512GB M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″. This electronic gift, holiday gift offers a good experience for watching videos, browsing the web, remote work, or study from home.
Intel Wi-Fi 6 (2×2/160) Gig+ and Bluetooth 5.0; 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1x SD Media Card Reader, 1x Headphone/Microphone Jack