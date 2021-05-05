Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Quad-Core i5 10210U (Beat i7-7500U), 12GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, WiFi 6, BT 5.0, Almond, Windows 10, BROAGE 64GB Flash Stylus



BROAGE sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Through our in-depth inspection and testing, and defects can be significantly reduced.

Processor

Intel Core i5-10210U (4C / 8T, 1.6 / 4.2GHz, 6MB)

Display

15.6″ Touchscreen LCD with LED-Backlit HD (1366×768) TN 220nits Anti-glare

Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics

Memory

12GB DDR4-2666

Storage

512GB SSD + 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″

Card Reader

4-in-1 Card Reader

WLAN + Bluetooth

11ax, 2×2 + BT5.0

Standard Ports

1x power connector

1x USB 2.0

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1

1x card reader

1x HDMI 1.4b

1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm)

Speakers

Stereo speakers, 1.5W x2, Dolby Audio

Camera

720p with Privacy Shutter

Microphone

2x, Array

Battery

Integrated 35Wh

Power Adapter

45W Round Tip Wall-mount

Security Chip

Firmware TPM 2.0

Other Security

Camera privacy shutter

Keyboard

Non-backlit, English

Case Color

Almond

Dimensions (WxDxH)

14.26 x 9.98 x 0.78 inches

Weight

3.75 lbs

Operating System

Windows 10 Home 64, English

▌Upgraded ▌Seal is opened for upgrade ONLY, from Base Model with Specis 12GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″. 1-years warraty on Upgraded RAM/SSD from BROAGE, and original 1-Year Manufacture warranty on remaining components. CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Processor @ 1.60GHz (4 Cores, 6M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz)

15.6″ Touchscreen LCD with LED-Backlit Anti-Glare HD (1366 x 768) Display; Intel UHD Graphics; 720p Webcam with Privacy Shutter, 2x, Array Microphone and Stereo speakers, 1.5W x2, Dolby Audio Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready.

12GB DDR4 2666 SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 512GB M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD 5400rpm 2.5″. This electronic gift, holiday gift offers a good experience for watching videos, browsing the web, remote work, or study from home.

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (2×2/160) Gig+ and Bluetooth 5.0; 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1x SD Media Card Reader, 1x Headphone/Microphone Jack





