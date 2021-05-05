CorelCAD 2021 Education Edition | CAD Software | 2D Drafting, 3D Design & 3D Printing [PC/Mac Disc]



Price: $49.00

Achieve outstanding results with CorelCAD 2021, an affordable collection of powerful 2D drafting and 3D design tools, purpose-built for students, educators and professionals who demand precision. Turn visualization into realization on Windows and macOS, thanks to native .DWG file support for efficient classroom collaboration and .STL support for productive 3D publishing. Students can produce high quality technical designs with time-saving workflow enhancements — from how they create linear and circular patterns to how they work with dynamic blocks. Quickly compare CAD files, visualize multiple options for a project, better comprehend changes made by team members, and more, with the new Drawing Compare tool. For smart, cost-effective computer-aided design, choose CorelCAD 2021.

Achieve outstanding results with an affordable collection of powerful tools, purpose-built for architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and manufacturing professionals

Delivers control and precision with professional 2D drafting tools for creating, editing, and annotating technical designs

Transform your project sketches to 3D printing and other output in no time with intuitive 3D modeling and editing tools

Adjust to any working environment and collaborate effortlessly with full AutoCAD .DWG file format compatibility

Experience advanced performance and efficiency with the strength of a sophisticated CAD engine powered by ARES





