Global Hydrogen Generators Strategic Research Report 2023: Hydrogen 2.0 – Unlocking Major Economic Potential of Hydrogen with Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hydrogen Generators: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Hydrogen Generators Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030

The global Hydrogen Generators market, valued at approximately US$1.1 billion in 2022, is projected to expand to around US$1.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. This growth trajectory is underpinned by factors such as heightened awareness of climate change issues and ongoing urbanization trends.

The market has already demonstrated steady growth from 2017 to 2022 and is expected to continue this trend from 2023 to 2030. During the 2017-2021 period, the market expanded significantly due to rising urbanization and the introduction of enhanced service offerings. The urbanization process has increased the demand for effective wastewater treatment solutions, thereby creating lucrative opportunities in the market.

Furthermore, the growing concerns about pollution and a greater emphasis on environmental conservation have contributed to market growth. The market landscape is characterized by fragmentation, with players competing based on product quality, promotional strategies, and strategic maneuvers.

In the report, the On-Site segment is expected to achieve a 3.4% CAGR and reach a market size of US$1 billion by the end of the forecast period. Considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Portable segment’s growth outlook has been adjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR over the next eight years.

The U.S. Hydrogen Generators market was estimated at US$336.6 million in 2022, while China, as the world’s second-largest economy, is anticipated to reach a market size of US$82.4 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy geographic markets, expected to grow at rates of 2.5% and 3.1%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to achieve an approximate 3.1% CAGR.

Major companies dominating the market offer a diverse range of products and services to cater to various consumer needs. Different market segments, including On-Site, Portable, Steam Reformer, Electrolysis, Chemicals, Fuel Cells, Petroleum, and Other Applications, contribute to the overall growth prospects of the market.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable insights into key market players, including Air Liquide S.A. and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., enabling businesses to leverage competitive advantages and make informed decisions in this dynamic market landscape.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Hydrogen: A Clean Fuel with Huge Potential

Focus Shifts to the Development of Cost Effective Techniques for Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen’s Growing Role in Energy Mix to Fuel Hydrogen Generators Market

Market Benefits from Rising Needs of End-Use Markets

Hydrogen Production: Captive Vs Merchant Production

Global Hydrogen Production Capacity (in MMT) by Merchant and Captive Segments

Hydrogen Generators – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2018

Technological Advancements Bring in New Growth Opportunities

A Peek into Select New Hydrogen Technology Innovations

Increasing Demand for Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Vehicles to Drive Market Growth

Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model for 2019

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During the Period 2014-2018

Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions

FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050

Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by Sector for 2019

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs

Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations by Region (As of 2019)

Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen Refueling Stations (As of 2019-End)

Select Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Programs

High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells

Power Plants Shift to Hydrogen Generators to Save Costs

Rising Significance of Green Hydrogen Augurs Well for Hydrogen Generators Market

Aircraft Manufacturing Industry Looks to Integrate Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Region: 2019

Laboratories Increasingly Replace Gas Cylinders with Hydrogen Generators

International Level Collaborations to Accelerate Technology Development for H2 Supply

Technological Advancements in Hydrogen Production and Storage

Titania to Power Future Hydrogen Production

Affordable and Commonly Found Minerals to Replace Platinum as Catalyst

Hydrogen Electrolysis: A Potential Laden Energy Storage Solution

Promising Hydrogen-based Innovations from HyTech Power

Researchers Explore Novel Options for Hydrogen Generation

Research & Development Work in Generation of Hydrogen from Biomass

Hydrogen 2.0: Unlocking Major Economic Potential of Hydrogen

Solar Energy Powers Simple Hydrogen Storage Solution

Carnegie Institution Discovers New Hydrogen Storage Method

Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cells’ Life

Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells

New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars

Product Overview

Introduction to Hydrogen

Energy Density of Various Fuel Types

Flammability and Auto Ignition Temperature Properties of Various Fuel Types

Hydrogen Generators: A Definition

Hydrogen Production Technologies: A General Perspective

Thermochemical Production Technologies

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Partial Oxidation

Autothermal Reforming

Methanol Reformation

Ammonia Cracking

Sorbent-enhanced Catalytic Steam-reforming System

Thermal Plasma-Reformer Technology

Sulfur-Iodide Cycle/Thermochemical Water-Splitting Process

Natural Gas-Reforming

Gasification of Heavy Hydrocarbons

Coal Gasification

Biomass Gasification

Bio Hydrogen Process

Electrolytic Production Technologies

Water Electrolysis

Alkaline Electrolysis

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

High-Temperature Electrolysis

Photolytic Production Technologies

Photoelectrochemical Hydrogen Production

Photobiological Hydrogen Production / Biophotolysis

Other Hydrogen Production Technologies

Dark Fermentation

Application of Hydrogen in Select End-Use Domains

Chemical Processing

Petrochemical Industry

Industrial Applications

Fuel Cells

Usage of Hydrogen as Fuel in Road Vehicles

Other Industries

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Deokyang Co., Ltd.

EPOCH Energy Technology Corporation

Hydrogenics Corporation

Idroenergy

ITM Power Plc

Linde plc

McPhy Energy S.A.

Messer Group

Nel ASA

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Proton OnSite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3nt2u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydrogen-generators-strategic-research-report-2023-hydrogen-2-0—unlocking-major-economic-potential-of-hydrogen-with-forecasts-to-2030–301936034.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

