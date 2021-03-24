Huawei’s latest earbuds uses smart noise cancellation

After an increase in the audience turning to compact devices for entertainment purposes in recent months, there has been an increase in demand for accessories to enhance the experience. From online games to music on the go, powerful yet portable sound devices have become essential for users who want to be intrigued by the content on offer.

The race for market share in wearables is intensifying as bigwigs like LG and Apple launch numerous offers for wireless headphones. Chinese brand Huawei has stepped up its stakes by introducing earbuds with 10 hours of battery life and algorithmic noise-canceling technology designed to create an immersive experience.

Tech Bigwig’s FreeBuds 4i are designed for a comfortable fit thanks to a bionic 3D construction that also protects the ears from external interruptions. To make sure the earbuds don’t fall while the noise-canceling technology inside is powered, these tiny devices have been put through thousands of tests.

The battery of the device not only ensures continuous playback over a long period of time, but also supports voice calls for six hours. A 215 mAh battery promises to power the FreeBuds for another 22 hours.

In terms of sound quality, the earbuds are supported by an algorithm that adapts to certain noisy environments such as crowded shopping malls, subway stations and offices to rule out external interference. Like most high-end peers, the FreeBuds 4i use microphones to detect unwanted noise and counteract them by sending reverse sound waves.

However, if the listeners become curious about the surroundings, they can activate Awareness Mode at any time by pressing and holding the FreeBuds. The non-contact seamless switch allows users to hear voices around them without removing the earbuds.

Huawei’s developers have also worked on combinations of rhythms and melodies to create audio that adapts to the genre of a track. It also adapts to combat interruptions caused by the wind, creating a calm musical bubble for the listener.

Noise-canceling features and a longer-lasting battery seem to be Huawei’s offerings aimed at challenging Apple. The FreeBuds 4i costs almost AED 300.

Image: Shutterstock