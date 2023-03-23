Medical AIs are advancing – when will they be in a clinic near you?

HOW would you feel if your doctor, rather than consult their own clinical knowledge, turned instead to an AI trained on your medical history to help diagnose your next ailment or write your next prescription?

These sorts of scenarios have been hypothetical for decades – the technology has been subpar and the stakes too high to risk offloading medical advice to a machine. However, the success of large language models like ChatGPT, a popular, artificially intelligent chatbot from the OpenAI research lab, has led to a rethink of what might be possible.

In December, I was reading through a list of …