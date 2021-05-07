Office Suite Software 2021 USB Compatible with Microsoft Office 365 2020 2019 2016 2013 Powered by Apache OpenOffice Compatible with Windows 10 8.1 8 7 Vista XP PC 32 64 Bit, macOS & Mac OS X



Price: $19.99 - $14.99

(as of May 08,2021 01:05:05 UTC – Details)





PLEASE NOTE: You will receive EXACTLY as advertised, USB as pictured, in protective sleeve. Retail box is NOT included.

We do not sell under any other name than PixelClassics, so to ensure you receive USB as advertised including all PixelClassics exclusive features, please check the add to basket box states ‘Sold by PixelClassics‘.

Powered by Apache OpenOffice this is a premier office suite for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, databases and more. It is available in many languages and works on all modern computers.

Writer is a word processor you can use for anything from writing a quick letter to producing an entire book.

Calc is a powerful spreadsheet with all the tools you need to calculate, analyze, and present your data in numerical reports or sizzling graphics.

Impress is the fastest, most powerful way to create effective and professional multimedia presentations.

Draw lets you produce everything from simple diagrams to dynamic 3D illustrations.

Base lets you manipulate databases seamlessly. Create and modify tables, forms, queries, and reports, all from within.

Math lets you create mathematical equations with a graphic user interface or by directly typing your formulas into the equation editor.

Extras include 1500 fonts, more than 120 professional templates, and a gallery pack consisting of 1000’s of Clip Art images for Writer, Calc and Impress.

Free for life updates, leaving you free to create without the worry for the need of expensive new versions, as can be the case with other suites.

This is a Apache License v2 and GNU Licensed product and PixelClassics has been granted full rights under this license to distribute derivative works.

✅ Professional premier office suite for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, databases and more! Suitable for home, student, school and business.

✅ Full program that will not expire, no yearly subscription required and free for life updates! Everything you need is provided on USB as seen in the main image, perfect to install and keep as backup. This multi-platform edition is compatible with Microsoft Windows 10, 8. 8.1, 7, Vista, XP PC, macOS and Mac OS X. ⚠️MAC USERS – PLEASE NOTE⚠️ Big Sur is NOT currently compatible.

✅ PixelClassics exclusive extras include 1500 fonts, 120 professional templates, 1000’s of clip art images, over 40 language packs, easy to use installation menu (PC Only), email support and more!

✅ To ensure you receive exactly as advertised including all our exclusive extras, please choose PixelClassics. All our USBs are checked and scanned 100% virus free, and backed up by our dedicated email support.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

