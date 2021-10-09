Stakeholders at Cyber Secure Nigeria 2021 call for steps to mitigate cyber threats

Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) along with other stakeholders in the country has spoken on the solution to cybercrime in the country.

The experts, at the Cyber Secure Nigeria conference 2021 organised by the CSEAN, identified areas of common interests and proffered inter-workings on ways to tackle the crime.

Speaking on Wednesday at the two-day event with the theme: “The Future of Cyber Security in Nigeria’s Digital Transformation”. Remi Afon, the president of the association said experts estimate that a ransomware attack will occur every 11 seconds in 2021.

“Ransomware damages are envisaged to cost the world $20 billion this year according to Cybersecurity Ventures.

“In the last few months, there has been an astronomical increase in ransomware attack worldwide and there is no sign that this will reduce in the next foreseeable future.

Afon was, however, optimistic that the conference would invoke a collaborative effort, an assembly of cybersecurity industry practitioners, business owners, academia, industry, government, military to tackle cybercrime.

In his speech, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), the National Security Adviser (NSA), declared that efforts must be made to tackle the menace.

Monguno who is represented by Brigadier General Samad Akisode, Director of Communications, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), said there is a National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy roadmap document to address emerging threats in the cyber domain and enhance progressive use of cyberspace by Nigerians.

The NSA noted that President Muhammed Buhari has charged the ONSA to coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders across various sectors of the Nigerian economy towards effective implementation of the document.

Also, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, represented by Olatubosun Alake, the Special Assistant on ICT, said efforts must be put together to ensure the Nigerian space is safe and secure.

Commenting on the rate at which cybercrime is committed in the country, Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said at September 2021, 80 per cent of its 978 convictions were connected to cybercrime and cybercrime related offences.

Related