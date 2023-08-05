The Express Delivery Market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2021 to 2026| The growth of the e-commerce market will drive market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The express delivery market size in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%, according to Technavio – Download the sample report

Vendors : 15+, Including Aramex International LLC, Braspress Transportes Urgentes Ltda., Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DPD Deutschland GmbH, FedEx Corp., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: service (time-definite and same-day) and Customer (B2B and B2C)

Express delivery market in Brazil – Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including – Aramex International LLC, Braspress Transportes Urgentes Ltda., Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DPD Deutschland GmbH, FedEx Corp., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service.

Express Delivery Market in Brazil – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growth of the e-commerce market is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Consumers are shifting towards online shopping because of its various benefits. These benefits include offers to customers, including ease of buying, easy access to substitutes, and home delivery services, which make the life of consumers easy. Brazil is the fourth-largest Internet market with more than 100 million Internet users due to which it witnesses a high volume of e-commerce transactions. Furthermore, the e-commerce market in the country is witnessing high growth, despite the adverse economic conditions. Many vendors are increasing their product portfolios due to the growing e-commerce and retail sectors and to remain competitive in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Consolidation within the express delivery market is a major trend in the market. The vendors are focusing on increasing their foothold and expanding their service portfolio through mergers and acquisitions. This strategy helps businesses to establish a global presence by acquiring smaller firms from various regions and enables firms to achieve economies of scale. In addition, it also helps companies to open new growth opportunities, and add more value to the combined entity rather than working as individual companies. For example, DPDgroup acquired a majority stake in Lenton which is a parcel logistics international linehaul and gateways company. Through this acquisition, the company strengthened its cross-border parcel network. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The slow economic growth is hampering the express delivery market growth. The country has witnessed economic and political crises since 2018 due to which its GDP value has declined. Furthermore, the manufacturing industry in the country is also declining which is threatening the growth of the logistics industry. The companies were taking cost-cutting measures due to the slow economic growth. In addition, many CEP companies were struggling to make profits. For example, Correios, a Brazilian company, announced that it might lay off more than 20,000 employees due to cost-cutting and financial losses. Hence, these factors are expected to hamper the express delivery market growth in Brazil during the forecast period.

The express delivery market in Brazil report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Express Delivery Market in Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.52 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aramex International LLC, Braspress Transportes Urgentes Ltda., Brazil Express Delivery Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DPD Deutschland GmbH, FedEx Corp., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and United States Postal Service Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

