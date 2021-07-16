The Fitbit Charge 4 is back to the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $51: Need some motivation to jump back on your fitness goals? Grab the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker so you can take charge of your workouts. As of July 14, get one for just $98.95.

After a year of mostly binge-watching Netflix, eating snacks, and occasionally following free YouTube workouts from the living room, it’s finally time to get back in the gym or home gym. If you’re lacking the workout motivation you had pre-pandemic, copping a good fitness tracker may be just the thing you need to light a fire under your ass and get to crushing those fitness goals once again. As of July 14, the Fitbit Charge 4 is back to its lowest Amazon price — just $98.95. If you’re looking for a straightforward yet comprehensive dedicated fitness tracker, now is a great time to pull the trigger on the Charge 4.

The Fitbit Charge 4 was ranked “best everyday tracker” in our best fitness trackers roundup, and it’s ideal for someone who doesn’t need all the features of a smartwatch. While you won’t be able to access smartphone apps here, you will score in-depth data on both your workouts and your health and wellness. The Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS to track the pace and distance of walks, runs, hikes, and bike rides, and it’s fully equipped with an SPO2 tracker and PurePulse tech to measure your heart rate and breathing. If you wear it to bed, you can track your sleep and your skin temperature to get an overall picture of your health.

This tracker is completely waterproof — so take it swimming, kayaking, or paddleboarding to track your active minutes on the water. It also has an insane weeklong battery life, which saves you time in the long run. Feel free to go on trips up to seven days without worrying about bringing along the charger.

Fall back in love with fitness with help from the Fitbit Charge 4 — and bring one home while it’s over $50 off at Amazon.

Credit: Fitbit

