Vero and Privacy4Cars Partner to Release Identi-FI, the Auto Market's First Identity Theft and Connected Car Protection Solution

Full-Circle Solution for Dealerships Offers Customers Privacy Tools and Identity Protection Before, During and After Vehicle Changes Hands

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vero, the market leader in automotive products including finance, insurance and customer retention products, announced today an exclusive partnership with automotive privacy-tech pioneer Privacy4Cars to offer Identi-FI, the first and only full-circle solution that protects against personal data abuses by providing peace-of-mind vehicle data deletion and ID theft recovery. The groundbreaking solution pairs Privacy4Cars’ patented AutoCleared™ and Vehicle Privacy Report™ tools with Vero’s 3-Generation Fully Managed Recovery (FMR), providing a comprehensive solution that is available now as a membership subscription to qualified auto dealers and distributors.

“Until now, consumers and dealerships had to piecemeal privacy and identity theft tools separately, with limited resources in the auto space despite cars being one of the largest targets for identity theft that most Americans own, from connected car data to personal items left in the car,” said Joe Annoreno, Chief Executive Officer at Vero. “By partnering with Privacy4Cars to couple its exclusive suite of privacy tools with our unparalleled Fully managed ID theft recovery offering, Identi-FI is able to bring the first full-circle solution to market that limits the liability of dealers before, during, and after the car sale transaction – while simultaneously protecting consumers from the hefty costs and burden of identity theft that extends beyond the car lot.”

Identity theft is on the rise, with costs hitting an all-time high. Given the growing number of stringent laws in place, the onus is on dealerships to protect their customers. With Identi-FI, dealers can now provide customers the peace of mind they deserve and the confidence they demand while helping to secure sales, safeguard customers’ identities, and steer clear of data risks- driving trust and protecting consumer privacy along the way.

“Partnering with Vero to launch Identi-FI marks an important evolution in our industry where now a single, value-driven identity theft and connected car deletion service exists to protect dealers and their customers, alike,” said Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars founder. “We’re pleased to offer the auto industry an opportunity to couple our suite of patented tools in a completely new way, with best-in-class identity theft protection from Vero.”

Auto dealers within the Identi-FI program will receive Privacy4Cars’ AutoCleared™ and Vehicle Privacy Report™ to use for all vehicles at the dealership. They will simultaneously be able to offer Vero’s suite of identity theft tools, including 3-generation Fully Managed Recovery (FMR) that covers all forms of identity theft and fraud, to customers as a revenue-generating service add-on during the sales process.

Patented AutoCleared™ is a robust vehicle data deletion process that removes personal information from every pre-owned vehicle on your lot and automatically generates certificates with AutoCleared™ badges.

Vehicle Privacy Report™ automatically add badges to inventory on your website and show customers you care by seamlessly linking VIN-specific badges to free reports, making fair disclosures and proving personal data has been erased from available vehicles.

3-generation Fully Managed Recovery (FMR) provides remediation and recovery for all forms of identity theft or fraud – regardless of how or when they occurred. Each identity theft case is assigned a dedicated, certified recovery advocate who works on the victim’s behalf to perform all the tasks necessary to restore their identity entirely.

For more information about Identi-FI, or to setup a demo for your dealership, please visit: https://www.veroproducts.com/identi-fi .

ABOUT VERO

Vero is a marketing and distribution enterprise that offers revolutionary automotive and cyber protection solutions to the retail automotive and financial institution spaces. Vero provides opportunities for its clients to serve their customers and grow their bottom lines by generating additional revenue through finance, insurance, consumer protection, and customer retention products and services. As an Allied Solutions company, Vero is backed by over 140 years of financial strength, a culture of innovation, and values that are centered around entrepreneurship, integrity and collaboration. For more information, visit www.veroproducts.com.

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only privacy-tech company focused on the automotive ecosystem. Its mission, Driving Privacy, means leading research and building solutions that expand protections for individuals and companies alike, by focusing on privacy, safety, security, and compliance.

Privacy4Cars’ patented AutoCleared™ has been used in more than one million vehicles to efficiently manage, execute, and log the deletion of personal information from cars (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more). Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind solution for privacy disclosures. Both are a solution for businesses seeking to grow trust, engagement, and compliance standards through privacy. For more information, please visit: https://www.privacy4cars.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vero-and-privacy4cars-partner-to-release-identi-fi-the-auto-markets-first-identity-theft-and-connected-car-protection-solution-302085334.html

SOURCE Vero

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

